Lincoln County wildfire burning 60 acres outside of Yaak

LIBBY — Crews are battling a 60-acre fire southwest of Yaak in the South Meadow Creek area on the Three Rivers Ranger District.

The South Meadow Creek Fire, which was detected on Tuesday, was caused by a lightning holdover from previous storms, according to a social media post.

The blaze is showing active fire behavior, mainly on the northeast flank, as it burns in thick timber and steep terrain.

Aircraft are working the fire on Wednesday as ground crews and heavy equipment work to gain access.

There are several aircraft and two 20-person hand crews working at the scene in the Kootenai National Forest.

A local Type 3 Incident Management Team will take command of the fire on Thursday morning.

People are being asked to avoid the area.