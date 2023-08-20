Little change reported at Big Knife Fire near Arlee, community meeting planned

ARLEE - Little change is being reported at the Big Knife Fire burning five miles east of Arlee.

The blaze remains at 7,150 acres with containment holding at 7% as of Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

Fire managers report the north edge of the fire along South Canal Road is backing down toward the canal.

The areas with the most intense heat on the fire are located on the northeast side of Gold Creek drainage.

A community meeting to discuss the Big Knife Fire will be held on Monday, Aug. 21 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Arlee Community Center at 34086 Pow Wow Road in Arlee.

Several areas near the base of the mountains west of the Big Knife Fire remain in pre-evacuation status and Belmore Slough and Burnt Cabin Roads remain closed in the Tribal Primitive Area.

There are 253 people assigned to the lightning-sparked blaze.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in place across the Flathead Indian Reservation.