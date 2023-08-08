Little change reported at Bowles Creek Fire near Skalkaho Pass

HAMILTON - Little change is being reported Tuesday from the Bowles Creek Fire that is burning west of Skalkaho Pass.

The blaze remains at 3,559 acres with containment increasing from 3% to 5%.

The fire — which was sparked by lightning on July 20, 2023 — is burning three miles west of Skalkaho Pass in the Bowles Creek Drainage.

Fire managers report that crews on both sides will continue looking for more areas to establish more containment opportunities, especially in the south and west portions of the area.

There are 231 people assigned to the blaze along with four engines and one helicopter.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest issued an emergency closure of roads and trails on July 25, 2023.

A complete listing of the road and trail closures can be found here.

The Skalkaho Pass Road remains open. People in the fire area should be aware of the situation and reduce speed due to increased fire traffic.