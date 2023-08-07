Little change reported from Colt Fire northwest of Seeley Lake

SEELEY LAKE - The Monday update from the Colt Fire northwest of Seeley Lake shows 7,179 acres have burned and the blaze is now 25% contained.

The lightning-sparked fire is burning 12 miles northwest of Seeley Lake.

Fire managers report while weekend rainfall helped decrease fire activity, it also limited firefighters’ ability to access roads in certain areas of the fire.

Crews were able to successfully “mop-up” residual heat from much of the fire’s northern and eastern edge. On the southwest corner of the fire, heavy equipment completed line construction up to Sunset Ridge and crews scouted beyond Sunset Ridge to identify additional areas to continue line construction.

Crews will mop up remaining residual heat along the fire’s north and east flanks on Monday and aircraft will be available to assist firefighters as needed and as conditions allow.

The evacuations previously ordered by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office have been lifted and there are currently no evacuations issued for this incident.

Officials caution that if conditions rapidly change an Evacuation Order may be issued with no prior notice or warning. Home and property owners in the surrounding area should remain vigilant and prepared. Have an evacuation plan for family, pets, and livestock; sign up for emergency alerts at Smart911.com; and be familiar with the Missoula County evacuation process and what an order and warning means.

Montana Highway 83 is open at this time. However, drivers are asked not to stop along the road. Due to fire activity and smoke across the roadway, visibility is impaired. There is also an increase in traffic including emergency response vehicles, large equipment, and law enforcement.

The Lolo and Flathead National Forests have closed several forest roads, areas, and campgrounds near the fire area for public safety.

The list of current closures includes:



Forest Road 906 (closed at Highway 83)

Rainy Lake Campground access road 4357 (closed at Highway 83)

Rainy Lake Campground

Alva Lake Campground access road (closed by gate at Highway 83)

Alva Lake Campground

Lakeside Campground access road (closed by gate at Highway 83)

Lakeside Campground

Lake Inez Campground

Forest Road 646 (closed at the junction of FSR 552; FSR 4354

Forest Road 552 (beyond the turn off to west side Lake Inez access

Forest Road 5407 and 463 closed beyond the West Side snowmobile trailhead (these roads access the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Marshall Wildlife Management Area and Lake Marshall)

Temporarily closing the Forest System Road loops of the Clearwater (FSR 4370 and 4353) and Richmond (FSR 667 and 720)

There are 515 people assigned to the Colt Fire as of Monday.