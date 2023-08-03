Little change seen at Bowles Creek Fire near Skalkaho Pass

HAMILTON - Little change is being reported on Thursday morning from the Bowles Creek Fire that is burning west of Skalkaho Pass.

The blaze remains at 3,213 acres and is still 3% contained.

The fire — which was sparked by lightning on July 20, 2023 — is burning three miles west of Skalkaho Pass in the Bowles Creek Drainage.

There are 228 people assigned to the blaze along with five engines and one helicopter.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest issued an emergency closure of roads and trails on July 25, 2023.

A complete listing of the road and trail closures can be found here.

The Skalkaho Pass Road remains open but people recreating or traveling in the fire area are encouraged to be aware of the situation and reduce speed due to increased fire traffic.