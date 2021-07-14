Little growth seen at Granite Pass Complex fires

LOLO PASS — The Granite Pass Complex fires burning in the area of Lolo Pass have seen little growth.

The lightning-sparked blazes have burned a total of 1,139 acres and remain 0% contained.

A previously issued evacuation warning remains in effect between the Idaho border and Lolo Hot Springs along US Highway 12.

US Highway 12 remains open in the area. However, drivers are being asked not to stop along the road.

The Granite Pass Complex is comprised of three fires burning near Lolo Pass.

The Lolo Creek Fire is burning in Montana while the BM Hill and Shotgun Fires are in Idaho.

There are 52 people assigned to the complex of fires.

BM Hill Fire

Location: Ten miles north of Powell Junction, and is burning on both the Nez Perce-Clearwater and Lolo National Forests

Acres: Approximately 988

Discussion: The BM Hill Fire is now burning on the Missoula Ranger District/Lolo National Forest in Montana northwest of Highway 12. Fire behavior continues to be active with short crown runs and some group torching. It is expected to merge with Lolo Creek Fire in the coming days.

Lolo Creek Fire

Location: 1.5 miles northwest from the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and is burning on the Lolo National Forest.

Acres: 79

Discussion: The Lolo Creek Fire continues to burn actively and is expected to merge with the BM Hill Fire in the coming days. Yesterday, crews set up hose and sprinklers to protect structures at Lolo Hot Springs.

Shotgun Fire

Location: Seven miles north of Powell Junction on both the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.

Acres: 72

Discussion: The Shotgun fire is burning in heavy dead and downed timber in steep terrain. Firefighters are assessing suppression options for this fire.