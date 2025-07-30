Lolo National Forest provides updates on wildfires in Rock Creek area

MISSOULA — The Lolo National Forest is providing an update on four lightning-sparked wildfires burning on the Missoula Ranger District in the Rock Creek area.
Officials note the fires are in remote, rugged terrain, which is providing a challenge for firefighter access. All of the blazes are being managed under a full suppression strategy.
- Miller Gulch Fire: Located 2.5 miles southwest of the Butte Cabin Trailhead and 3 miles northeast of the Lavina Fire, it is approximately 2.5 acres in size. The fire is staffed with 35 firefighters and one engine. Fire behavior was moderate with creeping and torching on Tuesday. Crews are cutting sawline along the perimeter of the fire by creating a pathway, removing dead and down fuels, and mitigating “snag” hazards. Ground resources may use helicopters on Wednesday to deliver water and supplies to the fire. The Miller Gulch fire is the priority of the three fires due to proximity to structures in Miller Flats and the predominant weather patterns a social media post notes.
- Dalles Fire: Located four miles north of Quigg Peak, it is 0.2 acres. The fire was contained last night. Firefighters are continuing with mop-up operations.
- Butte Cabin Fire: Located 1 mile northeast of Butte Cabin Trailhead, it is 7 acres. The increase in acres is due to better mapping. The fire showed no growth overnight. Fire behavior is minimal with creeping, backing. The fire is burning in remote terrain, located five miles in on the Butte Cabin trail. The fire is staffed with 21 firefighters. Crews are continuing to construct fire line and may use helicopters to drop water and bring in supplies.
- Deer Fire: Located 5 miles southeast of Missoula, 4 miles southwest of Turah. The Deer Fire is 100% contained. The closure order remains in place. Click here for the latest information on the Deer Fire.