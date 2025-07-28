Lolo National Forest wildfire update (July 28)

MISSOULA — The Lolo National Forest is providing an update on several wildfires burning in Western Montana.
Superior Ranger District
- Newman Fire, located 9 miles west of St. Regis near Newman Ridge. The lightning-caused fire is currently 1/10 acre in size. A Type 3 helicopter is slinging in water blivets from the St. Regis Helibase.
Missoula Ranger District
- The Missoula Ranger District has four lightning-caused fires in the Rock Creek area. Three fires are burning in remote, rugged terrain with challenging access for firefighting resources. These areas present difficulties in responding to potential medical emergencies, jeopardizing the safety and well-being of firefighters. The fires are being managed under a full suppression strategy using aviation and ground resources as appropriate.
- Butte Cabin Fire, located 1 mile northeast of Butte Cabin Trailhead, is 2 acres.
- Miller Gulch Fire, located 2.5 miles southwest of the Butte Cabin Trailhead and 3 miles northeast of the Lavina Fire, is approximately 1 acre in size.
- Dalles Fire, located four miles north of Quigg Peak, is 0.2 acres.
- Lavina Fire, located twelve miles southeast of Stevensville and three miles west of Rock Creek, is 1 acre. The fire is contained.