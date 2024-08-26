Watch Now
McElwain Fire near Helmville grows to 176 acres, evacuation warning in place

The lightning-sparked McElwain Fire is burning 10 miles west of Helmville in Powell County
The McElwain Fire is burning west of Helmville in Powell County
HELMVILLE — The McElwain Fire 10 miles west of Helmville in Powell County has grown to 176 aces and remains 0% contained as of Monday morning.

The Powell County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation warnings to residents in the Ledger Road area.

The blaze — which is is comprised of a north fire and a south fire — is burning in grass and timber.

Fire managers report the lightning-sparked blaze is creeping and smoldering with isolated torching.

There are 105 people assigned to the fire including a helicopter that will continue to drop water on the fire as needed.

