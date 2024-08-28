McElwain Fire near Helmville holds steady; evacuation warnings lifted

HELMVILLE — The McElwain Fire 10 miles west of Helmville in Powell County remains at 176 aces and is 5% contained as of Wednesday.

The Powell County Sheriff’s Office has lifted all evacuation warnings to residents in the Ledger Road area.

The blaze — made up of a north fire and a south fire — is burning in grass and timber.

MTN NEWS

According to the Tuesday update, a control line has been established around the south and north fires.

The fire remains 5% contained but fire managers expect that will increase on Wednesday as the line is fully secured.

There are 105 people assigned to the fire including a helicopter that will continue to drop water on the fire as needed.