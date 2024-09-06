Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Mile Marker 104 Fire near Dixon at 468 acres, 10% contained

The blaze burning along Montana Highway 200 was first reported on Wednesday evening
Zach Volheim/MTN News
The Mile Marker 104 Fire along Montana Highway 200 near Dixon as seen on September 5, 2024.
DIXON — The Mile Marker 104 five miles west of Dixon along Montana Highway 200 has burned 468 acres and is 10% contained as of Friday.

Firefighters conducted a burnout on Thursday to strengthen control lines on the northwest flank along Montana Highway 200.

According to an update from the CSKT Division, crews are building handline along the south side of the blaze while also working to establish lines along the fire’s western flank.

The Mile Marker 104 Fire is approximately five miles west of Dixon in Sanders County.

Aircrews will drop water to cool hotspots and reduce the fire's spread while engine crews spray water to douse hot spots to prevent flare-ups.

No evacuations have been ordered and no structures are threatened by the fire.

Drivers are asked to slow down in the fire area and not to stop along the road to take pictures.

The Mile Marker 104 Fire, which officials believe is human-caused, was first reported on Wednesday at approximately 5:15 p.m.

