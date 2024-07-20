Watch Now
Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula grows to 2,385 acres

Miller Peak Fire CMS
MTN News
Miller Peak Fire CMS
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jul 20, 2024

MISSOULA — The latest update shows the Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula has grown from 2,214 acres to 2,385 acres. The blaze remains 0% contained.

Fire managers report crews have finished building handlines in the northwestern section of the fire and will be performing more burnout operations. On the southeastern side of the fire, crews are working to secure and hold the line along the Moccasin Ridge Road. Direct handlines are continuing to be constructed in the Greenough Creek drainage

There are 501 people now assigned to the Miller Peak Fire, which began on July 14, including 16 engines and three helicopters.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

