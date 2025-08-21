Missoula County raises fire danger level to 'high'

Continued hot and dry weather has prompted fire officials to raise the fire danger level to high in Missoula County, effective immediately.

High fire danger means fires can start easily in grasses and grow quickly, especially on hot, windy days, and can be difficult to control.

Fire professionals are asking people not to leave campfires unattended and to always extinguish a fire before leaving.

People are asked to remember to tie up any loose chains to prevent roadside sparks when towing a vehicle.

Information about active fires and fire restrictions across Montana can be found here.

The Lolo National Forest raised the fire danger level to high on Wednesday.

Open burning remains closed in Missoula County.