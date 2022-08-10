Moose Fire grows to 74,470 acres; blaze 21% contained

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon grew from 72,710 acres to 74,470 acres on Tuesday with containment holding at 21%.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the human-caused fire which is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River.

The latest updates on the evacuation orders issued by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

Fire managers say that despite a smoke column that could be seen from Salon on Tuesday afternoon, crews are making good progress battling the blaze.

Engine crews quickly responded to spot fires northeast of Jackass Ridge on Tuesday and extended the containment line in the Highway 93 corridor.

Additionally, drones were used overnight in the Pine Creek area to set "low intensity fire to support containment efforts," according to the Wednesday update.

Structure protection work is continuing in the Pine Creek Ranch, Panther Creek, Spring Creek, Beaver Creek, Wallace Lake, and Highway 93 corridor areas.

There are 1,432 people assigned to the Moose Fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.