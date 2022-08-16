Moose Fire grows to 80,096 acres, containment at 34%

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho has grown to 80,096 acres with containment remaining at 34%.

A virtual public meeting to discuss the blaze will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 17 beginning at 6 p.m. on the Salmon-Challis National Forest Facebook Page.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the human-caused fire which is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River.

MTN News

Fire managers report the western edge of the fire remains the most active, backing down the Salmon Breaks toward the Salmon River Road, causing debris to fall down to the road.

The latest updates on the evacuation orders issued by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

People are being asked to stay out of the fire area north of the Salmon River, as well as other burned areas due to loose rocks, hazard trees, and lingering hot spots.

There are 949 people assigned to the Moose Fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.