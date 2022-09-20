Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho holding at 130,000+ acres

SALMON, ID - Little change is being reported at the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho.

The blaze remains at 130,093 acres and remains 51% contained, according to the Tuesday update.

Fire managers say fire activity may increase due to continued warm weather and gusty winds.

Additionally, smoke may be seen as pockets of previously unburned fuels within the fire perimeter and near the fire’s edge are consumed.

MTN News

Pumps have been removed — with hose lays left in place — in the Diamond Creek, Stormy Creek, Bob Moore, Morning Glory, Savage Ranch, and Wallace Creek structure protection areas.

Meanwhile, fire managers report little fire activity was seen at the 747-acre Owl Fire on Monday.

The latest evacuation information from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found at https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs.

There are 693 people assigned to the human-caused fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.