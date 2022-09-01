Moose Fire near Salmon surpasses 100,000 acres

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho has now grown to over 100,000 acres with containment remaining at 44%, according to the Thursday update.

Crews worked Wednesday on repair work at recreation sites along the river corridor and will continue Thursday.

Fire managers report the fire perimeter along US Highway 93 and NF 030 road remains in patrol and mop-up status.

Mop up work is continuing along Moose Creek Road, Daly Creek and Dump Creek.

Structure protection will be maintained in the Panther Creek and Trail Creek areas.

While US Highway 93, Salmon River Road (NF-030), and Panther Creek Road are currently open, travelers may see short traffic delays due to fire equipment and increased recreation traffic.

All evacuation zones are in “READY” status, as determined by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office. Details at: https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

There are 759 people assigned to the fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the human-caused fire.