Moose Fire north of Salmon hold steady

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho is holding at 96,455 acres and is 38% contained, according to the Thursday update.

Fire managers report that "given the success of the strategic firing operation" along the Salmon River and Panther Creek, "crews experienced a calmer day on the fire."

Both roads are in good condition and US Forest Service officials have reopened the Salmon River Road.

Upper Trail Creek, Arnette, and Upper Beaver Creek all showed an increase in fire behavior Wednesday, although no values were threatened in any of the areas.

MTN News

The latest updates on the evacuation orders issued by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

There are 829 people assigned to the fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the human-caused fire.