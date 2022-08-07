Moose Fire update: Aug. 7

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon has grown to 68,353 acres and is 16 percent contained.

The cause of the blaze — which has been determined to be human-caused — remains under investigation.

The fire is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River in very steep and hazardous terrain.

Crews continue to assess and protect structures in Panther Creek, Pine Creek, Shoup, and Leesburg areas, as well as along US Highway 93.

The Lemhi County Sheriff has issued evacuation warnings in the area of the Moose Fire. The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

The portion of Salmon River Road from Spring Creek west to Panther Creek is closed but continues to be managed by a pilot car system for residents, river permit holders, and river shuttles. The main Salmon River is now open to rafters from North Fork to the west side of the fire.

A shelter for evacuees that remains available at the Salmon Valley Baptist Church located at 1230 Cemetery Street in Salmon can be reached at 208-756-3324.

The Moose Fire was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.