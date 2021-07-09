Multiple wildfires start southeast of Roundup

UPDATE: 8:15 a.m. - July 9, 2021

Evacuations were lifted late Thursday as fire crews made good progress on the blaze and the Johnny Coal Subdivision, reports the Musselshell County DES.

Air attacks on the fire created fire breaks between the blaze and the Bender Subdivision. Crews were to work through the night and planned to have a complete dozer line around the fire Friday morning.

The Peterson Fire south of Melstone and east of Queens Point is in rugged terrain limiting firefighting efforts, the agency reports. Additional resources were ordered to assist.

The Queens Point Fire is contained and controlled.

(second report: 9 a.m. - July 8, 2021)

The Montana Red Cross has opened a shelter in Roundup for those displaced by wildfires.

The shelter is at the Roundup Community Center, 700 Third St. W., and all are welcome.

Families who need services should call the Montana Red Cross at 800-272-6668.

(first report)

Pre-evacuation orders have been issued in neighborhoods east of Roundup as multiple wildfires sparked Thursday afternoon.

A large fast-moving fire at the end of Jeffery Mine Road is moving east/ southeast towards the north portion of the Johnny Coal Subdivision. Code Red pre-evacuation notices have been issued in the potentially affected area, according to Musselshell County Department of Emergency Services.

Musselshell County deputies are contacting home owners door-to-door.

Two other fires sparked in the Queen's Point area. One is in mop up, and crews are on the scene of a second fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Follow the Musselshell County Department of Emergency Services Facebook page here.

