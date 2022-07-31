New Incident Management Team takes over at Elmo 2 Fire

RONAN – A new management team took over at the Elmo 2 Fire early Sunday.

A Type II Incident Management Team arrived at the scene at 6 a.m.

Northern Rockies Team 7 Public Information Officer Sara Rouse confirmed with MTN News that the Elmo 2 Fire has burned over 10,000 acres and remains 0% contained.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News

Rouse said on Sunday morning that at this time no structures have been reported to have been lost in the blaze and that there are no evacuations in place.

However, Rouse says that residents south of Lake Mary Ronan remain in a pre-evacuation status as a precaution.

Planes and helicopters will continue to work on the fire as long as visibility and weather allows. As a result, Elmo Bay remains closed to boaters.

MTN News

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reopened Big Arm State Park on Sunday morning but Lake Mary Ronan State Park remains closed.

- information from Kiana Wilson included in this report.