New mapping shows Knowles Fire burning over 1,800 acres

PLAINS - New infrared mapping shows that the Knowles Fire, six miles east of Paradise, has burned 1,812 acres.

A pre-evacuation notice issued by the Sanders County Sheriff's Office for residents in the McLaughlin area remains in effect.

The wildfire, which was sparked on Sunday, August 17, continues to burn in steep and rocky terrain in the Knowles Creek drainage and along the ridges above Knowles Creek.

Fire managers report crews are building firelines to reduce the risk of fire spreading to residences, the Highway 200 corridor, private infrastructure and other "critical values."

Fire behavior on Wednesday included short crown runs and short-range spotting, with similar active fire behavior expected on Thursday.

Firefighters have been receiving help from numerous helicopters and air tankers, which have helped to slow the fire's spread and reduce the fire's intensity.

Crews are continuing to build and strengthen containment lines and are looking for backup containment opportunities to prevent the fire from spreading east towards Camas Prairie and west towards McLaughlin and Paradise communities.

There are 238 people, including two hotshot crews, assigned to the Knowles Fire.