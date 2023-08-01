New wildfire burning in Mission Mountains east of Polson

POLSON — A new wildfire has been detected burning in the Mission Mountains east of Missoula on Tuesday.

The Confederated Salish Kootenai Division of Fire reports the fire was sparked by lightning.

It's 25 acres with 0% containment as of Tuesday evening.

CSKT says two S.E.AT. drops and two Type 3 helicopters are working the fire.

This fire is at the top of the Mission Mountain range and burning in timber with a fast rate of spread with 20-30 feet flames.

There are no closures or evacuations at this time.