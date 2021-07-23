Watch
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

New wildfires cause evacuations in Meagher County

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg
Posted at 8:53 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 22:53:38-04

Several wildfires were reported in the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger District of Meagher County on Thursday afternoon.

  • Corral Fire (SE corner of Castle Mountains): Meagher County issuing evacuations from north of Castle Town to Yankee Jim. Large and very large airtankers responding.
  • Sawmill Gulch (north Little Belts): estimated at 0.5 acres. Helitak responding.
  • Sky Peak Fire (in the Tenderfoot Drainage): Smokejumpers on scene.
  • Yankee Jim (NW of Corral Fire in the Castle Mountains): estimated at 0.5 acres. Helitak and Type 6 Engine on scene.

No other details are available at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere