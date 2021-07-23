New wildfires cause evacuations in Meagher County

Several wildfires were reported in the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger District of Meagher County on Thursday afternoon.
- Corral Fire (SE corner of Castle Mountains): Meagher County issuing evacuations from north of Castle Town to Yankee Jim. Large and very large airtankers responding.
- Sawmill Gulch (north Little Belts): estimated at 0.5 acres. Helitak responding.
- Sky Peak Fire (in the Tenderfoot Drainage): Smokejumpers on scene.
- Yankee Jim (NW of Corral Fire in the Castle Mountains): estimated at 0.5 acres. Helitak and Type 6 Engine on scene.
No other details are available at this point. We will update you if we get more information.
