Niarada Fire burning near Elmo holding at 20,365 acres; 85% contained

ELMO - Little change is being reported from the Niarada Fire which is burning 12 miles west of Elmo.

The blaze is holding at 20,365 acres with containment growing from 81% to 85% as of Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Fire managers report crews continued to build containment on the east side of the blaze and are preparing for predicted

A pre-evacuation warning issued by the Lake County Sheriff's Office remains in effect for the following:



Alexander Road

Early Dawn Road

Spring Lane Road

Walking Horse Lane

Windward Heights Road

Wildhorse View

Buffalo Bridge Road

Saddle Drive

Island Butte Lane

Bridle Path

Ten Deuce Way

Cliffview Drive

Ricketts Road

The remainder of the town of Elmo is in "ready" status.

There are 323 people assigned to the Niarada and Mill Pocket fires which were sparked by lightning.

Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in place across the Flathead Indian Reservation as well as in Lake, Flathead and Sanders counties.

Visit www.MTFireInfo.org for additional information.