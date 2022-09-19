No change reported from Boulder Lake Fire

MISSOULA - The Boulder Lake Fire northeast of Missoula is holding steady at 1,831 acres, according to the Monday update.

The lightning-sparked blaze is burning primarily in the Rattlesnake Wilderness approximately 15 miles northeast of Missoula.

Fire managers report that thanks to cool weather and some rain, little to no fire growth occurred over the weekend.

MTN News

The fire is now being managed under a Type 4 Incident Command structure due to minimal fire activity and predicted weather.

Over the weekend, crews patrolled and monitored the south flank of the blaze which continues to produce some smoke as it smolders in heavy dead and downed fuel.

The Gold Creek Cabin remains unburned.

Closed Areas

Access is closed to Boulder Lake, Fly Lake, and Gold Creek Lake.

Gold Creek Cabin (Forest Service structure).



Closed Trails

Boulder Lake Trail #333, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Road #4323 to milepost 5.4 at Boulder Lake.

Boulder Point Trail #334, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Trail #333 to milepost 0.2 at the end of the trail.

Fly Lake Trail #336, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Trail #518 to milepost 1.3 at Fly Lake.

Porcupine Creek Trail #504, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Rattlesnake Creek Trail #515 to milepost 4.1 at its junction with Trail #333.

Gold Creek Trail #518, from milepost 0.0 at trailhead on Road #16859 to milepost 4.9 at its junction with Trail #333.

Gold Cabin (Lower Gold Ridge) Trail #519, from milepost 0.0 at its junction with Trail #518 to the end of the trail.



Closed Roads