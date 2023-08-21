No growth reported at Colt Fire, containment remains at 51%

SEELEY LAKE - Little change is being reported on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. from the Colt Fire 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake.

The blaze is holding at 7,154 acres burned and remains 51% contained.

The Lolo and Flathead National Forests have closed several forest roads, areas, and campgrounds near the fire.

The closures on the Rainy Lake Campground and access road along with the Alva Lake Campground and access road have been lifted.

However, all other forest closures remain in place, including the Lakeside Campground. Specific closure information can be found here.

There are 319 people assigned to the Colt Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 17, 2023.