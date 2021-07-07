Watch
Numerous wildfires reported on the Lolo National Forest

Lolo National Forest
Photo from wildfire response efforts on the Kirchey Fire located on the Ninemile Ranger District.
Lolo NF Fires
Posted at 4:50 PM, Jul 07, 2021
MISSOULA — Thunderstorms accompanied by lighting on Wednesday sparked several wildfires across the Lolo National Forest.

Firefighters across the Lolo National Forest, in coordination with local cooperators and response partners, are actively engaged in initial response following "considerable amounts of lightning over the entire Forest," a social media post states.

Multiple wildfires were sparked with the majority of the wildfire activity is occurring on the Plains-Thompson Falls, Superior, and Ninemile Ranger districts in the western portion of the Lolo National Forest in Sanders and Mineral counties.

Forest officials note that "in the coming days as temperatures increase, humidity drops, and fuel moistures continue to dry out, trees, stumps, and root systems impacted by lightning strikes may smolder and burn actively." Anyone who sees smoke is asked to contact 911.

Aerial detection flights will be used in the coming days for continued detection and response efforts.

