One house burned, dozens evacuated in fire just west of Roundup

UPDATE, 11 a.m. 09/26/2021 — Musselshell County DES said on Facebook evacuations due to the fire will be lifted at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

The agency estimated the fire's size to be 310 acres with ten percent containment.





(first report)

A wildland fire has destroyed one home and caused dozens of residents to evacuate, according to a local firefighter battling the blaze just west of downtown Roundup.

The fire began around noon Saturday between Golf Course Road and Horsethief Road, according to Musselshell County DES. There is no word on total size, but firefighter Maya Mulleneaux confirmed to Q2 that one home was burned and that crews are gaining ground on containment, as of 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

The Musselshell County Sheriff's office evacuated multiple roads in the area of the fire Saturday afternoon, including Echo, Dogwood, Fallow Lane, Alberta, Bannock, and Bonita. DES confirmed Golf Course Road and Dogwood Road remained closed Saturday night starting at their intersection.

The American Red Cross set up an emergency evacuation shelter at the Roundup Community Center, located at 700 3rd St. W. DES told Q2 they sent out 70 meals Saturday night for those in need.

Officials will provide updates Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Musselshell DES office.



Photo courtesy Maya Mulleneaux

