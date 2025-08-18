Powell County wildfire nears 850 acres

MISSOULA — A wildfire burning 15 miles northeast of Drummond in Powell County has burned nearly 850 acres.

There are 216 people assigned to battle the Windy Rock Fire, which was first spotted on August 14.

The blaze, which is 0% contained, is being battled under "a full suppression strategy."

Fire managers caution that fire activity is expected to increase over the next few days due to expected warmer weather.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has issued a Closure Order for BLM public lands in the fire area until further notice.