Power line de-energized; evacuations recommended at Moose Fire

SALMON, ID - The 107,523-acre Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho forced crews to de-energize a power line on Tuesday and recommend evacuations.

A spot fire that became established in Jefferson Creek on Monday pushed over a mile on Tuesday and reached the Beartrack Mine.

The power line feeding Panther Creek, Leesburg, and the Beartrack, Blackbird, and Idaho Cobalt Mines was shut off at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fire officials also recommended the Beartrack Mine and Leesburg be evacuated due to extreme fire behavior.

The latest evacuation information from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found ar https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs.

A Red Flag Warning is in place until 9 p.m. Wednesday with temperatures in the 90s and above and wind gusts of 30 mph expected.

A virtual public meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the following link: Teams Meeting Link

MTN News

Fire managers report three Hot Shot crews and several helicopters worked on new spot fires over the 300 Road near Rapps Creek on Tuesday until it became too unsafe to do so.

Firefighters are using direct and indirect tactics along the 300 Road, adjacent to the Beartrack Mine, and in the Leesburg area.

Point protection in the form of hose lays and sprinklers are in place at Leesburg for historical values at risk.

The area between Arnett Creek and Allen Creek continues to be the most active portion of the fire, according to the Wednesday update.

US Highway 93 is open to travel in both directions with no restrictions.

Travel is also being allowed along the entire stretch of the Salmon River Road from North Fork to Corn Creek.

There are 650 people assigned to the fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the human-caused fire.

Watch the Sept. 7 fire briefing video below.