Pre-evacuation notices issued near Burnt Peak fire

TROY — The 910-acre Burnt Peak fire in Lincoln County is prompting officials to tell some residents to prepare in case they are ordered to leave their homes.

Pre-evacuation notices are now in effect for residents in the North Fork Keeler area as the fire is within two miles of structures.

A public meeting to discuss firefighting efforts will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Troy Ranger station.

MTN News The Burnt Peak fire sparked by lightning July 7th burning southwest of Troy

The Burnt Peak fire was started by lightning on the morning of July 7 and is burning in timbered, steep terrain on the south face of Burnt Peak in the Keeler Creek Drainage.

The blaze is roughly 10% contained and smoke can be seen from Troy.