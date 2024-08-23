Watch Now
Pre-evacuation orders issued for wildfire in Southeast Montana

The Remington Fire has pushed into southern Rosebud County from Wyoming
Rosebud County Sheriff's Office
Remington Fire in SE Montana
ASHLAND — The Rosebud County Disaster and Emergency Services is monitoring a large wildfire that originated in Wyoming but has crossed into Montana.

The Remington Fire moved across the state line and into Rosebud County early Friday and was estimated at 18,000 acres.

The fire "is making a push North towards Hanging Woman Creek Road and Otter Road in the Southern point of Rosebud County," the emergency agency said in a social media post early Friday.

Pre-evacuation orders have been issued for the area south of Ashland from Odell Creek Road to the Rosebud County Line, officials said.

The area includes the town of Birney, and residents are advised to be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

Wildfire struck the same area in mid-July with four large wildfires merging and burning nearly 50,000 acres.

The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office issued this notice late Friday morning:

Law enforcement and fire crews were in the area and the agency asked residents to follow their guidance.

The wildfire started on Thursday, but a cause has not been determined.

