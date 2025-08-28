Pre-evacuation status lifted in area of Knowles Fire

PLAINS - The Sanders County Sheriff's Office has lifted the pre-evacuation status that was in place near the 3,822-acre Knowles Fire.

Containment of the wildfire, which sparked six miles east of Plains on August 17, has grown to 47%.

Fire managers state in the Thursday update that the effort to contain the fire is "progressing steadily across all portions of the fire."

Fire activity is expected to be lower on Thursday thanks to the recent wet weather.

There are 185 people assigned to the Knowles Fire.