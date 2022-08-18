Quartz Fire closes Glacier National Park trails

WEST GLACIER - A wildfire has burned over 150 acres in Glacier National Park.

The Quartz Fire — which was first reported Sunday — is burning in steep terrain west of the Continental Divide below Vulture Peak. Glacier National Park Public Information Officer Gina Kerzman says the fire was started by lightning.

The fire is not moving to the east; however, smoke can be seen from both sides of the Divide. Fire managers have requested additional resources, especially to help protect the historic Quartz Lake Patrol Cabin.

Kerzman says Quartz Lake and the lower Quartz Lake Wilderness Campground, Quartz Lake Loop Trail and Quartz Creek Trail are all closed due to the wildfire.

“We’re expecting some east winds for the next two days and we will expect the fire to remain active, and crews will be using helicopters to land supplies and also for observations so there will be aircraft activity in the area.”

Kerzman says fire crews are closely observing the fire with no suppressive action at this time. Four firefighters are working structure protection on the historic Quartz Lake Patrol Cabin.