Redhorn Fire grows to 180 acres; public meeting set

ST. IGNATIUS - The Redhorn Fire which was spotted on Monday in the Mission Mountains has grown to 180 acres.

The blaze is burning in the Tribal Mission Mountain Wilderness Area seven air miles northeast of St. Ignatius.

There will be a community meeting at the tribal fitness center in St. Ignatius beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday.

MTN News

There are no evacuations or closures in effect, although the area is already closed to recreation due to grizzly bear habitat.

Fire managers report no structures are being threatened by the Redhorn Fire.

The lightning-caused fire is burning in heavy forest fuels and in steep rough terrain.

Dennis Bragg/MTN News The Redhorn Fire is burning northeast of St. Ignatius in the Mission Mountains.

Crews have begun building a fuel break along the M-3000 road, starting at McDonald Lake headed west.

Helicopter water drops were done on Wednesday along the lower west perimeter of the fire.

There are 42 people assigned to the Redhorn Fire.

