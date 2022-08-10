Redhorn Fire grows to 511 acres; public meeting planned

ST. IGNATIUS - The Redhorn Fire has grown slightly from 483 acres to 511 acres.

The blaze — which was first spotted last week burning in the Mission Mountains — remains 0% contained.

The fire is burning in the Tribal Mission Mountain Wilderness Area seven air miles northeast of St. Ignatius.

A community meeting to discuss the fire has been scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the St. Ignatius Fitness Center.

MTN News

Fire managers say helicopters, Super Scoopers, and S.E.A.T.s will be doing water drops along the perimeter once again on Wednesday.

There are no evacuations or closures in effect, although the area is already closed to recreation due to grizzly bear habitat.

No structures are being threatened by the lightning-caused Redhorn Fire which is burning in heavy forest fuels and in steep rough terrain.

There are 120 people assigned to Redhorn Fire.