Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

River Road East Fire near Paradise at 16,772 acres, 2% contained

Fire Activity Sign
Andy Mepham/MTN News
The River Road East Fire is burning near the town of Paradise in Sanders County.
Fire Activity Sign
Paradise Fire
Posted at 10:51 AM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 12:51:54-04

PARADISE - Little change is being reported from The River Road East Fire burning near Paradise.

The blaze has burned 16,772 acres and is 2% contained as of Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Fire managers note that recent rainfall will help keep the fire in check with minimal fire behavior expected.

Evacuation and pre-evacuation notices remain in effect in the Paradise area. Click here for the latest information from the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.

Residents can also receive updates and sign up for automated emergency alerts here.

Paradise Fire

A public meeting to discuss the fire will be held on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. in the Plains High School gym. It will also be live streamed on the River Road East Fire Facebook page.

The Montana Red Cross has opened a shelter for evacuees at the Church on the Move at 300 Clayton Street in Plains.

There are 582 people assigned to the River Road East Fire which sparked on Friday, Aug. 18.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!