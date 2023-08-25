River Road East Fire near Paradise at 17,098 acres, 7% contained

PARADISE - Little change is being reported from the River Road East Fire burning near Paradise.

The blaze has grown slightly from 17,083 acres to 17,098 acres with containment growing to 7% as of Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Fire managers report that as dry weather moves into the area smoke and increased fire behavior are expected.

Engines will continue to patrol and secure line around the structures within the Highway 200 corridor and work towards increased containment.

MTN News

The latest information evacuation information can be found here.

Residents can also receive updates and sign up for automated emergency alerts here.

The Montana Red Cross has opened a shelter for evacuees at the Church on the Move at 300 Clayton Street in Plains.

There are 671 people assigned to the River Road East Fire which sparked on Friday, Aug. 18.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.