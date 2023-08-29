River Road East Fire near Paradise at 17,277 acres, 21% contained

PARADISE - The River Road East near Paradise has now burned 17,277 acres with containment growing to 21% as of Aug. 29, 2023.

Fire managers report helicopters dropped water over active areas on the south side of the fire north of the Flathead River on Monday.

Additionally, crews continued to patrol and extinguish areas of heat near control lines along the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes boundary with the Lolo National Forest.

Firefighters worked with heavy equipment to improve the control line near Sunrise Spring Road.

A section of the Flathead River at Perma Bridge to the CSKT boundary remains closed while Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks closures and restrictions are still in effect.

The Lolo National Forest emergency closure of roads and trails also remains in place.

MTN News

The latest information evacuation information can be found here. Residents can also receive updates and sign up for automated emergency alerts here.

The Montana Red Cross has opened a shelter for evacuees at the Church on the Move at 300 Clayton Street in Plains.

Sanders County Sheriff Shawn Fielders reports preliminary numbers show that 55 structures have been lost to the blaze including 15 “primary residences.”

There are 690 people assigned to the River Road East Fire.

The cause of the fire — which sparked on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 — remains under investigation.