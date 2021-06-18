Watch
Several major fires burning in Montana

Montana wildfire update (Thu Jun 17)
Posted at 1:16 PM, Jun 18, 2021
Fire season has again arrived in Montana. As of Friday, there are three large wildland fires we are monitoring.

Robertson Draw Fire: Located 12 miles south of Red Lodge, the fire has burned more than 24,000 acres.
Deep Creek Canyon Fire: Located between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs, the fire has burned more than 4,600 acres.
Crooked Creek Fire: Located in in the Custer Gallatin National Forest in Carbon County, east-southeast of Bridger, has now burned more than 5,100 acres.
three major fires in montana june 17

For more information about wildfires in Montana and across the country, check the InciWeb website, an interagency incident information system.

