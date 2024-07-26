Several wildfires reported on Lolo National Forest

MISSOULA — Several wildfires are burning across the Lolo National Forest. Officials provided the below information on Friday.

Missoula Ranger District

The Fraser Fire is burning in the Rattlesnake Recreation Area. The original estimate of the fire was 2 acres but once the perimeter was able to be mapped accurately, the #FraserFire was determined to be 0.8 Acres. Firefighters from the Missoula Ranger District, including a Hotshot crew and multiple aerial resources, will continue to work on fully containing the fire today.

The Miller Peak Fire continued to burn southeast of Missoula. No change was reported on the fire which has burned 2,600 acres with containment holding at 25%. More information about the Miller Peak Fire can be found here.

Plains Ranger District

The #SilcoxParkFire was discovered near Silcox Road in Thompson Falls. This fire was determined to be a lightning-caused fire that creeped into piles of debris. Firefighters worked quickly to contain this fire at 0.5 acres. This fire will be in monitor status.

Seeley Lake Ranger District

The #DoubleArrowLookoutFire is located southwest of Seeley Lake. The fire was quickly contained at 0.1 acres and is now on monitor status.

The MM11Fire is located near the Clearwater River and Montana Highway 83 south of Seeley Lake. This fire was contained at 0.1 acres and is on monitor status.

The #DryCottonwoodFire, located on Cottonwood Lake Monture Creek Road was contained at 0.1 acre and is now on monitor status.

Nine Mile Ranger District

The #SouthForkFishFire is located south of Lion Point in the Fish Creek Wildlife Management Area. This fire was determined to be 0.2 acres and crews were able to get saw line around these fires and are working on finishing up containment.

The #SouthForkPettyFire is located on US Forest Service Road 16219 west of Old Petty Creek Road. This fire was determined to be 0.1 acres. Crews and engines were able to reach the fire and get handline and saw line around it. Fire crews are working towards full containment of this fire today.

The final update on the Butler Creek Fire was released Thursday by the Incident Management Team working for Montana DNRC. The fire was reported to be 80% contained and transitioning to a smaller type 4 organization. More information about the Butler Creek Fire can be found here.