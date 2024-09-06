Watch Now
Sharrott Creek Fire at 2,900 acres, community meeting planned

A community meeting to discuss the wildfire will be held on Saturday afternoon at Stevensville High School
Sharrott Creek Fire
Emily Brown/MTN News
The Sharrott Creek Fire west of Stevensville was sparked by lightning on August 23, 2024.
Sharrott Creek Fire
Posted
and last updated

STEVENSVILLE — The Sharrott Creek Fire is burning west of Stevensville is holding steady.

The blaze has burned 2,903 acres with containment remaining at 25% as of Friday morning.

Evacuation warnings remain in place for residents of Marmot Lane, Saint Mary's Lookout Trail, west of Saint Mary's Road, Salish Trail, Sharrott Hill Loop, and Wankantana Way.

Download the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office App for information. Evacuation questions can be directed to the Ravalli County Emergency Operations Center at 406-375-6650.

A public meeting about the fire will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in the Stevensville High School Gymnasium. The meeting will be live-streamed and recorded here.

There are currently 642 people assigned blaze which was sparked by lightning on Aug. 23, 2024.

