Sharrott Creek Fire holding at 3,200 acres, 36% contained

Evacuation warnings remain in place for some residents in the area of the Sharrott Creek Fire
STEVENSVILLE — Little change is being reported from the Sharrott Creek Fire west of Stevensville.

The blaze has burned 3,204 acres and remains 36% contained, according to the Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, update.

Evacuation warnings remain in place for some residents in the area of the blaze.

Download the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office App for the latest evacuation information.

Fire activity is expected to be moderate to potentially active in some areas prior to the incoming wet weather and increased winds.

The update further states that due to the change in weather, fire behavior is expected to be limited over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Some structure protection measures (pumps and hoses) have been removed along the southeastern edge of the fire perimeter.

There are currently 346 people assigned to the Sharrott Creek Fire which was sparked by lightning on Aug. 23, 2024.

