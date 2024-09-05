Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Sharrott Creek Fire holds steady, evacuation orders rescinded

Earlier evacuation orders have been lowered to evacuation warnings for some residents in the area of the wildfire
Sharrott Creek Fire
Inciweb
The Sharrott Creek Fire west of Stevensville was sparked by lightning on August 23, 2024.
Sharrott Creek Fire
Posted
and last updated

STEVENSVILLE — Little change is being reported from the Sharrott Creek Fire burning west of Stevensville with evacuation orders being downgraded.

The blaze has burned 2,878 acres with containment at 25% as of Thursday morning. All earlier evacuation orders have been lowered to evacuation warnings.

The evacuation warnings cover residents of Marmot Lane, Saint Mary's Lookout Trail, west of Saint Mary's Road, Salish Trail, Sharrott Hill Loop, and Wankantana Way.

Download the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office App for information. Evacuation questions can be directed to the Ravalli County Emergency Operations Center at 406-375-6650.

A public meeting to discuss the Sharrott Creek Fire will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in the Stevensville High School Gymnasium. The meeting will be live-streamed and recorded here.

There are currently 626 people assigned blaze which was sparked by lightning on Aug. 23, 2024.

Wildfire Watch
Sharrott Creek Fire

Wildfire Watch

Evacuation orders downgraded to warnings at Sharrott Creek Fire

MTN News
Mile Marker 104 Fire Dixon

Wildfire Watch

400-acre wildfire near Dixon believed to be human-caused

MTN News
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Some evacuation orders reduced to warnings near Johnson Fire

MTN News
Railroad Fire Daly Fire Map

Wildfire Watch

Railroad-Daly Fires burning 3,000 acres southeast of Hamilton

MTN News
Johnson Fire

Wildfire Watch

Johnson Fire outside of Sula grows to 4,325 acres

MTN News
Sharrott Creek Fire

Wildfire Watch

Sharrott Creek Fire near Stevensville at 2,873 acres, 23% contained

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader