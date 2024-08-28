Sharrott Creek Fire update (Aug. 28)

STEVENSVILLE — The Sharrot Creek fire near Stevensville is holding at 1,130 acres and remains 0% contained as of Wednesday.

Fire managers report that strong downhill winds preceding a cold front on Tuesday caused some spotting ahead of the eastern edge of the fire.

The Helena Hotshots along with an Alaska module worked Tuesday night to catch an approximately 15-acre "slopover" on the southeast corner of the fire.

Several fire engines will be put in place to help with structure protection in the neighborhoods near the eastern edge of the fire on Wednesday. Crews are also patrolling neighborhoods during night shifts.

The previously issued evacuation orders and warnings in the area of the Sharrott Creek Fire issued by the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office remain unchanged.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for the following areas:



West of the intersection of Kootenai Creek Road and Timber Trail, including homes on Timber Trail.

West of the west side of Sharrott Hill Loop, including homes on Blue Grouse Lane, Redtail Hawk Lane, and Porcupine Lane.

Marmot Lane

Saint Mary's Lookout Road, west of Saint Marys Road.

Evacuation warnings are in effect for the following areas:



North Kootenai Creek Road and west of Wankantanka Way.

West of the east side of Sharrot Hill Loop.

West of Salish Trail.

West of the intersection of Saint Mary's Road and Salish Trail.

West of Saint Mary's Road to the intersection of Indian Prairie Loop.

The roadblock was closed Wednesday in the Sharrott Hill Loop, Redtail Hawk Lane, Blue Grouse Lane and Porcupine Lane evacuation order zone due to safety concerns by the Sheriff's Office. It will be opened again to residents once it’s safe to do so.

The Montana Red Cross reported Wednesday morning that the shelter set up at the LDS church in Stevensville has been placed on standby at this time and will reopen if it is needed.

A recorded message is available on the Ravalli County Emergency Operation Center line at 406-375-6650. Residents are advised to download the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office App to receive information regarding evacuation orders and changes.

People are also encouraged to register with Hyper-Link to receive emergency notifications from the Ravalli County Office of Emergency Management.

There are 388 people assigned to battle the lightning-sparked blaze which broke out on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.