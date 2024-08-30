Sharrott Creek Fire update (Aug. 30)

STEVENSVILLE — Little change is being reported at the Sharrot Creek fire near Stevensville on Friday morning, The blaze remains at 1,300 acres and is 0% contained.

The evacuation orders and warnings issued by the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office remain in place with evacuated residents allowed in between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Friday to check their properties.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for the following areas:



West of the intersection of Kootenai Creek Road and Timber Trail, including homes on Timber Trail.

West of the west side of Sharrott Hill Loop, including homes on Blue Grouse Lane, Redtail Hawk Lane, and Porcupine Lane.

Marmot Lane

Saint Mary's Lookout Road, west of Saint Marys Road.

Evacuation warnings are in effect for the following areas:

North Kootenai Creek Road and west of Wankantanka Way.

West of the east side of Sharrot Hill Loop.

West of Salish Trail.

West of the intersection of Saint Mary's Road and Salish Trail.

West of Saint Mary's Road to the intersection of Indian Prairie Loop.

Fire managers report that additional burnout operations are being planned for Friday along the southern and eastern sides of the blaze. Additionally, heavy helicopters will drop water as needed to help support ground crews.

Crews are also continuing structure assessments and protection actions for the homes closest to the eastern edge of the fire with water pumps and hoses being installed.

A recorded message is available on the Ravalli County Emergency Operation Center line at 406-375-6650. Residents are advised to download the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office App to receive information regarding evacuation orders and changes.

People are also encouraged to register with Hyper-Link to receive emergency notifications from the Ravalli County Office of Emergency Management.

There are 558 people assigned to battle the lightning-sparked blaze that broke out on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.