Slight growth seen at Trail Ridge Fire

The lightning-sparked Trail Ridge Fire southeast of Sula has grown slightly from 13,200 acres to 13,547 acres and is 7% contained, according to the Saturday update.

The blaze is burning approximately five miles southeast of Sula and approximately 11 miles northwest of the Big Hole National Battlefield.

MTN News

The Trail Ridge Fire continues to burn at higher elevations near the Continental Divide with fire managers reporting that little growth was seen on Friday.

The fire is not anticipated to move toward any private lands or property at this time, although, the fire is expected to be more active on Saturday.

There are closures in effect in the Bitterroot National Forest and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.