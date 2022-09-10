Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Slight growth seen at Trail Ridge Fire

Trail Ridge Fire
inciweb
Trail Ridge Fire as seen from the Sula Work Station on Sept. 6, 2022,
Trail Ridge Fire
Trail Ridge Fire Map
Posted at 11:58 AM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 14:01:19-04

The lightning-sparked Trail Ridge Fire southeast of Sula has grown slightly from 13,200 acres to 13,547 acres and is 7% contained, according to the Saturday update.

The blaze is burning approximately five miles southeast of Sula and approximately 11 miles northwest of the Big Hole National Battlefield.

Trail Ridge Fire Map

The Trail Ridge Fire continues to burn at higher elevations near the Continental Divide with fire managers reporting that little growth was seen on Friday.

The fire is not anticipated to move toward any private lands or property at this time, although, the fire is expected to be more active on Saturday.

There are closures in effect in the Bitterroot National Forest and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App