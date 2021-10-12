Watch
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Snowfall helps knock down wildfires in southwest Montana

items.[0].videoTitle
Monday's snowfall helped firefighting operations on the Trail Creek, Alder Creek, and Haystack fires
FIRE SNOW.jpg
Posted at 9:16 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 11:16:37-04

BUTTE — While the first snowfall of the season has created some havoc in the Bozeman and Ennis area, Monday's snow has been very beneficial to those fighting the long-burning wildfires in southwest Montana.

The two major wildfires first reported in early July burning near Wisdom and Wise River received significant snowfall Monday morning.

The Trail Creek Fire which burnt just over 62,000 acres near Wisdom is now 83% contained, and thanks to the cool and wet temperatures, officials are now dismantling its fire camp at the Wisdom airport.

trail creek fire.jpeg
Maine Engine 6199 on the Trail Creek Fire, 9-14-21

The Alder Creek Fire near Wise River burnt up near 37,000 acres and is over 60% contained.

alder creek.jpeg
Alder Creek Fire, 9/15/2021

Because of the continuing cold and wet weather, fire officials say they will not be providing any further updates on these fires unless significant changes occur.

The Haystack Fire, which has burned more than 24,000 acres northeast of Butte, has also received significant snowfall and is reported 88% contained.

haystack fire.jpeg
Interior Burning From 10-4-21

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader