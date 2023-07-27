Some growth seen on Bowles Creek Fire near Skalkaho Pass

MISSOULA - The Bowles Creek Fire three miles southwest of Skalkaho Pass in the Bowles Creek drainage area has grown slightly from 1,633 acres to 1,698 acres.

The fire is located in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area in steep terrain, just north of the 2022 Hog Trough Fire.

The Bowles Creek Fire was sparked by lightning on July 20, 2023, and remains 0% contained.

The Skalkaho Pass Road remains open but people recreating or traveling in the area should watch for increased fire traffic.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest issued an emergency closure of some roads and trails in the area.

There are 175 people working at the Bowles Creek Fire.